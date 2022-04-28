Official 1.0.5 Update 2022-4-28

- Adjusted the lower and upper price limits of the Enhance（Anvanced）
- Fixed a bug in the drop of equipment boxes in level 4|equipment boxes cannot be obtained in level 4
- Fixed the drop bug in the kill event room|the more enemies you kill, the less currency you get
- bugs related to the casual blacksmith and goblin event rooms may be related to the level 4 equipment chest bug (if not fixed, please let me know)
- Updated the logo for the teaching level
- Upgraded the value of the Peripheral Module | 100% overall increase
Fixing
1.Seamless integration of mouse keyboard mode and joystick mode.
2.Frame lock.
3.Weapon properties screen stuck in the battle screen.
4.Windowing settings
Changed files in this update