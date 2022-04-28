 Skip to content

Metal Mind update for 28 April 2022

Official 1.0.5 Update 2022-4-28

Share · View all patches · Build 8642717

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Adjusted the lower and upper price limits of the Enhance（Anvanced）
  2. Fixed a bug in the drop of equipment boxes in level 4|equipment boxes cannot be obtained in level 4
  3. Fixed the drop bug in the kill event room|the more enemies you kill, the less currency you get
  4. bugs related to the casual blacksmith and goblin event rooms may be related to the level 4 equipment chest bug (if not fixed, please let me know)
  5. Updated the logo for the teaching level
  6. Upgraded the value of the Peripheral Module | 100% overall increase

Fixing
1.Seamless integration of mouse keyboard mode and joystick mode.
2.Frame lock.
3.Weapon properties screen stuck in the battle screen.
4.Windowing settings

Changed files in this update

Metal Mind Depot 1167102
  • Loading history…
