English
New location: The Queen's Chamber (Previously locked path in the Secret Tunnel, Queensmouth)
Added fishing data in this location.
All the audio assets are ready for the next part of the story in this area. (The story itself is still working in progress)
New skill: Flesh to Stone
Added generic spell book localization text template.
New item: Spell Book: Flesh to Stone
A copy of this spell book can be found in The Queen's Chamber.
Fixed a bug that if a character gets into a battle when in a petrifaction state, their character image may sometimes not display.
Fixed a bug that a petrified character may lose the stone texture if they get hit.
Fixed a passable issue on the "Mud Cave 2" tileset.
简体中文
新区域：女王的房间（此前王后镇秘密通道里封闭的区域。）
在这个区域加入了钓鱼数据。
所有的这个区域的下一段剧情需要的声音资源已经就位。（故事剧情仍然在开发中。）
新技能：石化术
加入了通用法术书的本地化模板。
新物品：石化术法术手册
有一本这样的法术书可以在女王的房间里找到。
修复了如果一个角色以石化状态进入战斗，那么他们的战斗图像有时不会正确显示的BUG。
修复了一个被石化的角色遭到攻击后可能失去他们图像上的石化纹理的BUG。
在土之洞窟 2的图块中修复了一处通行错误。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 28 April 2022
Update, Version 20220428
English
