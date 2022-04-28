【2022.4.28th】Myth of Empires Server Maintenance Notice

Dear players:

Dear players:

Myth of Empires will undergo an update and maintenance on April 28 from 23:00 to 01:00 GMT the following day. Maintenance is expected to last two hours. Make sure to log off before then to avoid any losses. Maintenance time may be extended as needed. Thank you for your understanding.

We are fixing issues based on player feedback and will continue to do so. Here are the changes included in this update:

New Additions:

Added some quests that reward recipe points. These quests can be found by talking to NPCs at neutral camps. Added appearance function (skins) for warriors and horses (New blind boxes for Horse Armor and Saddle will be available on April 30 in Store).

Optimizations and Adjustments:

Removed height restriction when placing siege weapon within range of a Lv. 6 or higher Boundary Marker Newly constructed Boundary Markers will not receive building protection for 8 hours Significantly increased the number of slots on Quenching Pools. Quenching slots from 24 have been increased to 155, while item slots from 40 have been increased to 185 Bronze and Iron Watchtower ammo can now be crafted 10 at a time

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Boundary Marker siege damage reduction rate bug Fixed bug on Season Servers preventing players from entering a Skirmish Mode server from the Event interface Fixed an issue where the clothing texture caused the client to freeze

Custom Servers:

Added some new parameter settings to the custom server tool:

（1）Territory Banner limit

（2）Territory Banner duration multiplier

（3）Butterfly drops multiplier

（4）Number of Angler’s Creels an individual can own

（5）Angler’s Creel output multiplier

（6）Structure limit multiplier

（7）Animal XP multiplier

（8）Boundary Marker upgrade cooldown multiplier

（9）Initial Comprehension

（10）Max Boundary Marker tribute size

（11）Max number of Boundary Marker tributes

（12）Crops’ water consumption rate

（13）Individual Mining Hut output multiplier

（14）Scene collection output multiplier

（15）Warrior revival time multiplier

（16）Mount revival time multiplier

（17）Dragon Pattern min refresh time multiplier

（18）Skill breakthrough (450/600/750) Copper Coin cost multiplier

（19）Treasure Map instance cooldown multiplier

（20）Guild Hostility increase multiplier

If you encounter any problems while downloading, installing, or entering the game, please contact customer service: https://bit.ly/3fGEldA

Thank you for your support and understanding.

The Myth of Empires Team