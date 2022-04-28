Added multiplayer to play with 4 players simultaneously (internet connection required), either 2 against 2 or 4 in the same team, do as you wish.
Embark on the adventure with your friends. Create a private room with a private code name, let your friends join you and you can play the levels you have unlocked.
A second hat pack is added to continue customizing your pirates to your liking!
Trails Of Gold Privateers update for 28 April 2022
Update 1.1.0
