Trails Of Gold Privateers update for 28 April 2022

Update 1.1.0

Build 8642413

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added multiplayer to play with 4 players simultaneously (internet connection required), either 2 against 2 or 4 in the same team, do as you wish.
Embark on the adventure with your friends. Create a private room with a private code name, let your friends join you and you can play the levels you have unlocked.
A second hat pack is added to continue customizing your pirates to your liking!

