Patch 1.0.401

Hello fellow cat enthusiasts!
Another week, another patch! This one's a bit more sizable, and fixes some crashes as well as some other common complaints. In the meantime, we're hard at work to fix some issues that require a bit more work: don't forget to join our Discord to be notified whenever our next patch goes into beta! If you run into any new bugs, please join our Discord and go to #take-a-ticket to make an official bug report. 😸
Patch notes for 1.0.401-windows:
- The missing floors/wallpapers added in the previous patch are now also available in older save games
- Fixed two crashes that sometimes occurred at the end of the day if there had been a lot of customers
- Fixed a crash when buying items in shops too fast
- Fixed bug in Forever Home achievements where stat bonuses awarded by Traits were not taken into account for the achievement requirements
- Fixed some bar furniture not counting towards the A Pint at the Winchester achievement
- Disabled recipe selection functionality, since it was confusing a lot of players. We're working on a more elegant solution that better communicates the recipe mechanic.
- Fixed cat toy need display being wrong in build mode
- Fixed floors/walls being repurchasable (might still happen in ongoing save games)
- Fixed some tasks being able to pile up (such as calling regulars, petting cats, cleaning litterboxes) (existing tasks in save games are not removed)
- Fixed the recipe limit being one too low for all recipes in the game
- Set the staff limit back to six while we get the additional staff members ready (it's coming! very soon!)
