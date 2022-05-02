 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Cat Cafe Manager update for 2 May 2022

Patch 1.0.401

Share · View all patches · Build 8642258 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow cat enthusiasts!

Another week, another patch! This one's a bit more sizable, and fixes some crashes as well as some other common complaints. In the meantime, we're hard at work to fix some issues that require a bit more work: don't forget to join our Discord to be notified whenever our next patch goes into beta! If you run into any new bugs, please join our Discord and go to #take-a-ticket to make an official bug report. 😸

Patch notes for 1.0.401-windows:

  • The missing floors/wallpapers added in the previous patch are now also available in older save games
  • Fixed two crashes that sometimes occurred at the end of the day if there had been a lot of customers
  • Fixed a crash when buying items in shops too fast
  • Fixed bug in Forever Home achievements where stat bonuses awarded by Traits were not taken into account for the achievement requirements
  • Fixed some bar furniture not counting towards the A Pint at the Winchester achievement
  • Disabled recipe selection functionality, since it was confusing a lot of players. We're working on a more elegant solution that better communicates the recipe mechanic.
  • Fixed cat toy need display being wrong in build mode
  • Fixed floors/walls being repurchasable (might still happen in ongoing save games)
  • Fixed some tasks being able to pile up (such as calling regulars, petting cats, cleaning litterboxes) (existing tasks in save games are not removed)
  • Fixed the recipe limit being one too low for all recipes in the game
  • Set the staff limit back to six while we get the additional staff members ready (it's coming! very soon!)

Changed files in this update

Windows x64 Depot 1354831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.