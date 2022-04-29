Blast Brigade | Patch Notes (April 29, 2022)

A new update is available for Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread. The latest version of the game contains the following changes:
- Fixed a bug with a door which could be closed after death in Temple of the Sacred Trial location.
- Fixed a bug that caused an invisible cutscene after defeating the DOMINANT OVERSEER boss.
- Fixed a bug with getting the final achievement when playing with multiple save slots.
- Fixed a bug where the player could be pinned down by the generator in the Screaming Cliffs puzzle.
- Fixed a bug that caused incorrect gold fly spawn during the final boss fight.
- Fixed incorrect flower enemy behaviour.
- Fixed a bug that caused the first gun to disappear for early access players.
- Minor visual, audio, and localization fixes.
