Changelog: 2022.2.0

New:
- Assign XMP packets to glTF elements
- Import JSON-LD files as new KHR_xmp_json_ld packets
- Generate texture coordinates
- Modify camera exposure (logarithmic)
- Modify IBL intensity (logarithmic)
- Copy and paste colors via context menu
- Define naming of binary files in preferences
- Remove animations from nodes
- Material import now detects U3M textures
Fixes:
- Prevent URI collision when merging glTFs
- Harmonize use of color pickers
- Update to latest KHR_materials_iridescence version
- Improved widget positioning on multiscreen setup
- Fixed calculation of normals when applying transform-operation
- Improved robustness of handling invalid files
- Removed "_minified" file extension
- Fixed conversion of primitives to meshes without node
- Fixed focus node action
- Fixed duplication of XMP references
Artboard asset license information:
“Cane Chair” by Wayfair LLC. is licensed under CC-BY-4.0
“Old sofa” by Amad Junaid is licensed under CC-BY-4.0
Waterloo Floor Lamp White/Brushed Brass - 56053 by Zuo Modern is licensed under CC-BY-NC-ND-4.0
