Gestaltor update for 28 April 2022

Changelog: 2022.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8641626 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Assign XMP packets to glTF elements
  • Import JSON-LD files as new KHR_xmp_json_ld packets
  • Generate texture coordinates
  • Modify camera exposure (logarithmic)
  • Modify IBL intensity (logarithmic)
  • Copy and paste colors via context menu
  • Define naming of binary files in preferences
  • Remove animations from nodes
  • Material import now detects U3M textures

Fixes:

  • Prevent URI collision when merging glTFs
  • Harmonize use of color pickers
  • Update to latest KHR_materials_iridescence version
  • Improved widget positioning on multiscreen setup
  • Fixed calculation of normals when applying transform-operation
  • Improved robustness of handling invalid files
  • Removed "_minified" file extension
  • Fixed conversion of primitives to meshes without node
  • Fixed focus node action
  • Fixed duplication of XMP references

Artboard asset license information:
“Cane Chair” by Wayfair LLC. is licensed under CC-BY-4.0
“Old sofa” by Amad Junaid is licensed under CC-BY-4.0
Waterloo Floor Lamp White/Brushed Brass - 56053 by Zuo Modern is licensed under CC-BY-NC-ND-4.0

Changed files in this update

Gestaltor Depot Linux Depot 1451152
  • Loading history…
Gestaltor Depot MacOS Depot 1451153
  • Loading history…
Gestaltor Depot Windows Depot 1451154
  • Loading history…
