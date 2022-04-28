Food and Rest - The Bittersweet Update

Dear somber souls

First of all, we would like to sincerely apologize for being a little late with the news. This past month was a bit rough and had some of our team members sick for quite some time. Our caring nature did not allow us to release the update before making sure everything was done the way it should be.

We may have had some obstacles on our way, but today we are ready and happy to announce that the NEW Bittersweet Update has just arrived!

This is another stop on our path planned for 2022 and it brings a couple of new fun things to your Hell!

You're probably wondering what it is, right?!

Well, well, well... 😈

Here's what we added:

*New building: Oven* - Used to bake special treats for your lost souls... why not make them happy to exploit them more later?!

New building: Wheat Farm - Well needed if you want to use the Oven

New resource: Wheat

Pastries - Drag them onto the sinner and shove them in their mouths!

New building: SPA - Just a little better than the Hibernation Chamber

'Ongoing Event' clock

UI Scalling

Balance improvements**

Feeding sinners and building a SPA for them in Hell sounds too good to be true?!

Well... we couldn't help ourselves but to add a little twist to it all. Since you can now bake different pastries for your sinners, be careful which one you choose! Each pastry has its own unique effect so we suggest for you to feed your sinners wisely... you don't want them to be too happy, right?!

Yeah... that's what we thought 😈

Dive into the world of pain, suffering and tortures now and try the new features for yourself! 🔥

