Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 28 April 2022

[Ver 0.1.04281] Update Info

Build 8641416 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Fixed bug where floors in the dungeon were not reflected.
  • Fixed bug where some yellow marks were not overlapped.
  • Corrected description of consumable items.
  • Corrected the description of the mark "Flame Attack".
  • Corrected self-damage rate of the skill "SUTEMI"(Zombie).
  • Fixed "Power Compare" to be affected by enhanced and weakened states.
  • Some animations have been sped up to slightly improve the tempo in the dungeon.
  • Fixed the behavior of fire pillars.
  • Fixed bug that caused paralysis to permanently affect NPC monsters.
  • Fixed bug that cursed items were not thrown far enough.
  • Insurance rookie instructed not to apply honey to changed foxes.
  • Fixed behavior of reflected magic bullets when in "mana disordered state".
  • Added "Favorite" to the Friend tab (can be toggled from the village bulletin board > Manage Friend)
