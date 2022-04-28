[Ver 0.1.04281] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Fixed bug where floors in the dungeon were not reflected.
- Fixed bug where some yellow marks were not overlapped.
- Corrected description of consumable items.
- Corrected the description of the mark "Flame Attack".
- Corrected self-damage rate of the skill "SUTEMI"(Zombie).
- Fixed "Power Compare" to be affected by enhanced and weakened states.
- Some animations have been sped up to slightly improve the tempo in the dungeon.
- Fixed the behavior of fire pillars.
- Fixed bug that caused paralysis to permanently affect NPC monsters.
- Fixed bug that cursed items were not thrown far enough.
- Insurance rookie instructed not to apply honey to changed foxes.
- Fixed behavior of reflected magic bullets when in "mana disordered state".
- Added "Favorite" to the Friend tab (can be toggled from the village bulletin board > Manage Friend)
Changed files in this update