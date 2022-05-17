 Skip to content

Blast Beat update for 17 May 2022

Update - ver.1.1.5

Update - ver.1.1.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings players!

We are pleased to announce that a new update has been released on Tuesday, May 17 2022!

With the addition of a brand-new notes’ trajectories, we are hoping to bring you a fresh experience on what already familiar stages! Enjoy and happy gaming!

Update Details

  • Added Korean localization support
  • In addition to current 「Straight Mode」, added 3 new notes trajectories

「Curve Mode」the notes fly in a circular trajectory

「Spiral Mode」the notes fly in a spiral trajectory

「Mirror Mode」the notes are flip left and right

Improvement

  • Adjusted obstacle visibility in the Sky Island stage
  • Adjusted arrows visibility

Future Update

■After May 2022
•Add High-load Mode
•New song and stage may be added at any time
•New gauntlets and enemy color may be added at any time

Thank you for your continued support and happy gaming!
