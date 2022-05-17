Update - ver.1.1.5

Greetings players!
We are pleased to announce that a new update has been released on Tuesday, May 17 2022!
With the addition of a brand-new notes’ trajectories, we are hoping to bring you a fresh experience on what already familiar stages! Enjoy and happy gaming!
Update Details
- Added Korean localization support
- In addition to current 「Straight Mode」, added 3 new notes trajectories
「Curve Mode」the notes fly in a circular trajectory
「Spiral Mode」the notes fly in a spiral trajectory
「Mirror Mode」the notes are flip left and right
Improvement
- Adjusted obstacle visibility in the Sky Island stage
- Adjusted arrows visibility
Future Update
■After May 2022
•Add High-load Mode
•New song and stage may be added at any time
•New gauntlets and enemy color may be added at any time
Changed files in this update