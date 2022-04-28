v0.590 Some bug fixes.

Version 0.590 is now live.
Changelog:
- Radiation resistance skill will not longer pop-up in skill selection window, cause it should be only acquired by finding radiation resistance pack in Chernobyl Forest map.
- Fixed issue that cause for meat from bear trap to sometimes fall trough the ground.
- I've moved whole project to new localization tech. Players should not notice any difference, but it will make my life as a developer a bit easier.
- Other small changes and improvements.
