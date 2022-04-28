 Skip to content

TaleSpire update for 28 April 2022

Patch Notes: Various Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here is a patch with some fixes related to the HeroForge Release and Unity version update.

Changes:
  • A fix for HF minis with transparency failing to convert. We don't support the feature, but we now handle the lack of the metallic texture
  • Fixed cases where the mouse cursor jumps to seemingly random places when dropping creatures or while placing tiles.
  • Movement speed now scales properly with cursor speed while carrying Creatures
  • Fixed scroll speed in Library
  • Workaround Unity bug causing users to get stuck on the main menu if their computer's name contains non-ASCII characters
  • Fixed case where Creatures could go flying off when being picked up after swapping monitors.

BUILD-ID: 8371540 - Download Size: 18.0 MB

