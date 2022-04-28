Patch Notes: Various Fixes

Here is a patch with some fixes related to the HeroForge Release and Unity version update.
Changes:
- A fix for HF minis with transparency failing to convert. We don't support the feature, but we now handle the lack of the metallic texture
- Fixed cases where the mouse cursor jumps to seemingly random places when dropping creatures or while placing tiles.
- Movement speed now scales properly with cursor speed while carrying Creatures
- Fixed scroll speed in Library
- Workaround Unity bug causing users to get stuck on the main menu if their computer's name contains non-ASCII characters
- Fixed case where Creatures could go flying off when being picked up after swapping monitors.
BUILD-ID: 8371540 - Download Size: 18.0 MB
Changed files in this update