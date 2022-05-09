 Skip to content

Fury Unleashed update for 9 May 2022

Update 1.8.5 - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8641208 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all!

We've just pushed an update containing these changes:

  • Further balance of the number of traps: sawblades, projectile launchers, acid drops, floor mines, laser beams, etc.
  • Removal of the "H" (Hero Stats) keyboard shortcut, which caused issues in online cooperation mode. The Hero Stats is fully accessible from the pause menu.
  • Fix for the visual error of ammo indicator sometimes being stuck on the screen in front of the player, when playing with a controller.
  • Other minor improvements/fixes.

Stay awesome,
Awesome Games Studio Team

