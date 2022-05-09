Update 1.8.5 - Hotfix

Hey all!
We've just pushed an update containing these changes:
- Further balance of the number of traps: sawblades, projectile launchers, acid drops, floor mines, laser beams, etc.
- Removal of the "H" (Hero Stats) keyboard shortcut, which caused issues in online cooperation mode. The Hero Stats is fully accessible from the pause menu.
- Fix for the visual error of ammo indicator sometimes being stuck on the screen in front of the player, when playing with a controller.
- Other minor improvements/fixes.
Stay awesome,
Awesome Games Studio Team
Changed files in this update