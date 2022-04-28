Patch v1.0.4 - Many balance changes

This patch brings a lot of small changes and balances a lot of small things to improve the early game for new players. It will make the game easier in regular mode and make it more easy to progress in the hardcore mode levels.
- Reduced HP for the boss in the first systems
- Reduced HP and starting shields for enemies in the first 3 systems
- Reduced the card market costs for common cards and many other costs for cards adjusted
- Last Resort damage reduced to 20
- AI Supremacy nerfed, only spawns 3/3 drones
- Special Circumstances now gives more damage to bosses
- Kinetic Barrier buffed to 8 damage
- Overheated Shields and Beast Mode now have ignite synergy to allow for more card combos
- Crippling Ion now deals a bit more damage
- Mythic cards will only drop on bosses from the 3rd system onward
That is all for now but more balances and checks are on the horizon.
