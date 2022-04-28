Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v0.84.275.985

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.
If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.
Removed Easter Content:
- Removed the bonus effect of happiness boosting for Rack of Lamb and Ham.
- Removed Easter Egg Event.
- Removed the building choice of wonder building - Giant Easter Egg. (Building on construction or completed won't be influenced).
- Removed the Easter-related decoration of Marketplace and Small Marketplace.
- Easter Eggs of decorative buildings will remain.
Feature Adjustments:
- Optimized the UI and logic for the recipe selection in processing buildings (now will auto select feasible processing recipe once selecting a certain product).
- Optimized the image in tutorial to fit in with new UI design and added some guides for new processing system.
- Adjusted the output products in Butcher. Fat now can be obtained through slaughtering livestock or hunting. (Butcher buildings in old saves need demolishing and rebuilding).
- Optimized the tips when material reserves of Quarry type buildings are running out.
- Optimized the name pool in some languages.
- Optimized the entry and exit place of Marketplace.
- Optimized the introduction text of Sandbox Mode.
- Optimized the description text of technology - Quick Preparation (no changes in actual effect).
- Added many decorative buildings.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the difficulty score of Initial Livestock when creating a new game.
- Fixed the guide text when first encountering Sandstorm and Tornado.
- Fixed the issue that Sandstorm and Tornado will be triggered in Easter Island.
- Fixed images not shown in some passive events.
- Fixed sick citizens unable to be banished or treated in some cases.
- Fixed domestic animals can be spawned randomly on map when creating a new game.
- Fixed the wrong info in some cases shown in formed caravan.
- Fixed the difficulty shown as the preset name when creating a new game with custom settings.
- Fixed the issue that the name of city can be changed when setting its name unchangeable.
- Fixed House-type-buildings option can still be selected in the blank on the left after changing Build Menu Style.
Guides of switching to Alpha version：
- Switching Method
Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY, select Properties - BETAS, and choose the game version you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)
- Game Saves Compatibility
In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.
We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.
- Warning
In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.
Contact us:
Discord - Join our community Discord
Steam community - Join Steam community
