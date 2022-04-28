 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 28 April 2022

New Downloadable Patch Available: 04.28.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8640592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Ballers.

We have released a new Patch version for in-game improvement and bug fix.

We highly recommend you to safely close the game and download the newly updated patch starting from 02:40 PDT.

New Patch Version : 1.1.33.20

[Improvement]

  • ‘Move to Stat page’ pop-up added after upgrading to P6.

[Bug Fix]

  • Cannot upgrade Dual skill (Skill that changes based on your attack/defense position) due to skill upgrade UI is not showing properly.

  • Selective skill is shown as Dual skill

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

  • 3on3 FreeStyle Team

Changed depots in devqa branch

View more data in app history for build 8640592
3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound Content Depot 1292631
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.