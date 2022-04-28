New Downloadable Patch Available: 04.28.2022

Greetings, Ballers.
We have released a new Patch version for in-game improvement and bug fix.
We highly recommend you to safely close the game and download the newly updated patch starting from 02:40 PDT.
New Patch Version : 1.1.33.20
[Improvement]
- ‘Move to Stat page’ pop-up added after upgrading to P6.
[Bug Fix]
-
Cannot upgrade Dual skill (Skill that changes based on your attack/defense position) due to skill upgrade UI is not showing properly.
-
Selective skill is shown as Dual skill
Thank you for your patience and understanding.
- 3on3 FreeStyle Team
