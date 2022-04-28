UPDATE 0.1.625

Greetings, friends!
Pleased to present you another update.
- Added ability to go to the Steam player profile, as well as to submit a message about the use of cheats. You can do this in the list of players in the room by pressing F2.
- Added a system of bans for dishonest players. Those who use cheats will be banned from playing in battle mode with other players.
- Fixed the bug with the recharging.
- Reworked the raid system in single player mode
- Same keys are now stacked and take up less space in the inventory.
- Smoothly adjusted the headlights of cars
- In the settings menu, added the ability to disable the display of hits on enemies, as well as disable the kill counter and the minicard. This menu will be expanded according to your wishes, so that everyone can configure the game as he wishes.
- Some minor GUI work has been done.
- Fixed a number of minor bugs.
- The game world is being finalized
- Added loot to the location of the "factory".
Thank you for your feedback and support. Development of the game is in full swing and We'll delight you with new updates soon.
We wish you all the spring sunshine in your windows!
Regards, Street's Game.
