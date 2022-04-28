 Skip to content

GUILT: The Deathless update for 28 April 2022

GUILT: The Deathless Released in Early Access!

Build 8640507

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We’re delighted to announce that Guilt: The Deathless has officially launched on Steam in Early Access!

Join us on our Early Access journey today.

We can’t wait to see what you think.

-Outer Brain Studios

