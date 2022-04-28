v6.0.10e : Balance, Bug fixes.
Summary:
Balance: The non-Heretic’s blood would destroy the power of the magical staff.
Bug fixes
Detail:
- Balance:
The Inquisitor:
The Inquisitor is too ... VIOLENT to be an investigative role.
Ruthless Efficiency: ****The Inquisitor lost extra charge If the victim of the enchanted staff was not a Heretic.
Heretics no longer know they are heretics.
Bug fixes:
Fixed the representation of the maximum of Evil members in the role list.
Fixed the position of the role list.
Fixed the description of duel mode in the lobby.
Fixed the hovered text of emote button.
Changed files in this update