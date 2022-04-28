 Skip to content

Throne of Lies®: Medieval Politics update for 28 April 2022

v6.0.10e : Balance, Bug fixes

v6.0.10e : Balance, Bug fixes.
Summary:

  • Balance: The non-Heretic’s blood would destroy the power of the magical staff.

  • Bug fixes

Detail:
  • Balance:

The Inquisitor:

The Inquisitor is too ... VIOLENT to be an investigative role.

  • Ruthless Efficiency: ****The Inquisitor lost extra charge If the victim of the enchanted staff was not a Heretic.

  • Heretics no longer know they are heretics.

  • Bug fixes:

    • Fixed the representation of the maximum of Evil members in the role list.

    • Fixed the position of the role list.

    • Fixed the description of duel mode in the lobby.

    • Fixed the hovered text of emote button.

For more support please email: support@throneoflies.com
