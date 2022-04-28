Patch 1.2.0d

Balancing
- Balanced out the exchange rate slightly, making it a bit harder to 'cheat the inflation'. (suggested by Omnius)
- Decreased the effect of the exchange rate on the trade balance.
- Changed the cost of buying and selling dollars and doubled the maximum reserves limit to 1.95M.
- Increased default religiousness level by 0.2pt. (suggested by Omnius)
- Increased the effect of education on the unemployment rate (in general: more education => more unemployment).
- Capped the maximum amount of jobs that can be shared between cities to 50,000.
- Gulags capacity multiplied by 4 (and profits by 2), Rehab capacity x2, Prisons capacity x2. Have to be rebuilt to take effect.
- Made floating alert icons more visible. (suggested by GeneMonty)
Bug Fixes
- Amount of printed money was not saved. (reported by Jacob)
- Park paths built on beaches were not taken into account for the quality of life. Increased land value bonus from park paths.
- The incarceration rate displayed in stats was wrong (visual only). (reported by Neurolefty)
- All ploppable buildings could in some cases connect to rail tracks or highways. This could either make it impossible to place the building or it would built it but close it down immediately. (reported by Omnius)
- Smoothen coastline (requested by U.S.Eagle).
- Improved tree LODs order of rendering.
