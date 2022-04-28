Assetto Corsa Competizione latest hotfix OUT NOW!

Dear ACC racers,
ACC update is now out on Steam!
Refresh your Steam client in order to download and install the update.
1.8.14
-
Added liveries for partner esport activities
-
Added bonus GTWCHEU 2022 liveries
-
Fixed a display issue of out-of-range engine map stage when using direct bindings
NOTE: the error only affected the display value on the HUD/dash
- Fixed shifted UI labels for engine map direct input settings
NOTE: does NOT require remapping existing input bindings.
Changed files in this update