Assetto Corsa Competizione update for 28 April 2022

Assetto Corsa Competizione latest hotfix OUT NOW!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear ACC racers,

ACC update is now out on Steam!

1.8.14

  • Added liveries for partner esport activities

  • Added bonus GTWCHEU 2022 liveries

  • Fixed a display issue of out-of-range engine map stage when using direct bindings

NOTE: the error only affected the display value on the HUD/dash

  • Fixed shifted UI labels for engine map direct input settings

NOTE: does NOT require remapping existing input bindings.

