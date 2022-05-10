Patch Notes - Version 1.03

We are distributing this new patch update to fix a number of bugs and issues.
Please install the latest update before launching the game. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.
Bugs Fixed
・Fixed a bug which caused some visual effects to behave improperly after unpausing the game.
・(Applies to users of Oculus Rift and Rift S) Fixed an issue which caused framerates during play to drop so low to the point where the game was virtually unplayable.
- We will continue to release further updates in order to further improve the user experience of Samurai Challenge.
Changed files in this update