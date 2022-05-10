 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Samurai Challenge update for 10 May 2022

Patch Notes - Version 1.03

Share · View all patches · Build 8639539 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are distributing this new patch update to fix a number of bugs and issues.
Please install the latest update before launching the game. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Bugs Fixed

・Fixed a bug which caused some visual effects to behave improperly after unpausing the game.
・(Applies to users of Oculus Rift and Rift S) Fixed an issue which caused framerates during play to drop so low to the point where the game was virtually unplayable.

  • We will continue to release further updates in order to further improve the user experience of Samurai Challenge.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.