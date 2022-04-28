 Skip to content

Metavusking update for 28 April 2022

Metavusking v1.6.1.7 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8639392 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Metabusking has been updated to v 1.6.1.7!

Patch Notes

  • The new song will be updated.
  • 26 songs (16 duet songs) added from the previous 10 songs
  • A Japanese tone difference will be added.
  • When selecting language Japanese, automatic selection
  • Changeable in Preferences
  • Three new venues will be added.
  • The theme of the cathedral concert hall, the theme of the space base concert hall, and the theme of the karaoke concert hall
  • Excluding island-themed venues
  • Chorus ON/OFF function will be updated.
  • Can be manipulated in preferences
  • Other
  • Proceed with the optimization task
  • Update the Add PC Version operation key
  • Improvement of judgment system
