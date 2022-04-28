Metavusking v1.6.1.7 Released

Metabusking has been updated to v 1.6.1.7!
Patch Notes
- The new song will be updated.
- 26 songs (16 duet songs) added from the previous 10 songs
- A Japanese tone difference will be added.
- When selecting language Japanese, automatic selection
- Changeable in Preferences
- Three new venues will be added.
- The theme of the cathedral concert hall, the theme of the space base concert hall, and the theme of the karaoke concert hall
- Excluding island-themed venues
- Chorus ON/OFF function will be updated.
- Can be manipulated in preferences
- Other
- Proceed with the optimization task
- Update the Add PC Version operation key
- Improvement of judgment system
Changed files in this update