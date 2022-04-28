 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

You will die a lot buddy, trust me! update for 28 April 2022

Keybord And Controller Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8639266 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi people,

I finished the control improvements update. Here are the changes.

1 - Fixed joystick move acceleration.
2 - Added aiming with mouse. Finally you can aim with mouse. Its similiar to aiming with joystick. You move little dot using mouse.
3 - Added rebind keys(key assignment) page. You can replace almost any assignment with any key you want.
4 - Also you can navigate and select menu items with mouse.

Not Control Related - Fixed getting stuck in slow motion when returning to the main menu while dying

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.