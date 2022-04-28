Keybord And Controller Improvements

Hi people,
I finished the control improvements update. Here are the changes.
1 - Fixed joystick move acceleration.
2 - Added aiming with mouse. Finally you can aim with mouse. Its similiar to aiming with joystick. You move little dot using mouse.
3 - Added rebind keys(key assignment) page. You can replace almost any assignment with any key you want.
4 - Also you can navigate and select menu items with mouse.
Not Control Related - Fixed getting stuck in slow motion when returning to the main menu while dying
Changed files in this update