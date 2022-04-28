Home screen update: Power Vector Hint

Return of the Power Vector! It never really went away, but it is the default for new players again. We have added a new mini tutorial animation that will play on the home screen if auto pilot is turned off and you do not start a game within a few seconds. Hopefully this clears up any confusion about how to play with the power vector controls. It provides much more control and is the way the game is meant to be played. That being said, we will be making improvements to the auto pilot system in the future.
Have fun!
