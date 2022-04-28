 Skip to content

Tower of the sage update for 28 April 2022

0.0.4b

This is a minor patch which do some bug fixes and add some cards.

  • Changed assasin starting deck - now it contains 4 strikes, 4 defends 1 smoke bomb and 1 bola
  • Added 5 new cards to assasin with new mechanics.
  • Changed some card color where some skill would show up as red ( attack ) card. This is just a visual change.
  • Modified loading screen.
  • Removed a bug where some card ( like throwing support ) was added to your deck - which should be a hidden card to pull off a mechanic and will not trigger exhaust effects anymore.
  • Fixed maximum texture size on multiple textures which should lower the loading time a bit.

Following bugs will be fixed today without patch note :

  • There is a small button to remove widgets - which will be removed.
  • Tooltips on cards will be correctly displayed.
