This is a minor patch which do some bug fixes and add some cards.
- Changed assasin starting deck - now it contains 4 strikes, 4 defends 1 smoke bomb and 1 bola
- Added 5 new cards to assasin with new mechanics.
- Changed some card color where some skill would show up as red ( attack ) card. This is just a visual change.
- Modified loading screen.
- Removed a bug where some card ( like throwing support ) was added to your deck - which should be a hidden card to pull off a mechanic and will not trigger exhaust effects anymore.
- Fixed maximum texture size on multiple textures which should lower the loading time a bit.
Following bugs will be fixed today without patch note :
- There is a small button to remove widgets - which will be removed.
- Tooltips on cards will be correctly displayed.
Changed files in this update