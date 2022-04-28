 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Unlimited World Book: Retro update for 28 April 2022

0.9.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8639138 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In this small update I corrected the lighting and shadows for the low quality. Before this update, low quality had no light.

Changed depots in secretbranch branch

View more data in app history for build 8639138
Depot 1626081
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.