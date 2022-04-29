Survival Update

Version 1.1.0 (4/27/22)
Features:
- New Game Modes:
- Survival - Roguelike style level mode
- Weekly - Survival Mode with a weekly seed and leaderboard
- New biome for survival with new hazards, encounters, and zombies
- Survival Mode special abilities and vehicle upgrades
- New leaderboards dialog, able to cycle through different leaderboards
- Credits dialog
- Military Hummer added to traffic
- Rock spawns in all biomes
- Multiple pages for How-To-Play, future expansion
Fixes:
- Optimize FPS, reduce hiccups
- Refactor the screen fade transitions
- Main Menu multiple buttons highlighting
- Fix traffic offroad treads for biomes
- Only upload highscores if game version matches
- Hitting deer and sasquatch not popping scores
Changed files in this update