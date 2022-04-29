 Skip to content

Commuter update for 29 April 2022

Survival Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.1.0 (4/27/22)

Features:

  • New Game Modes:
  • Survival - Roguelike style level mode
  • Weekly - Survival Mode with a weekly seed and leaderboard
  • New biome for survival with new hazards, encounters, and zombies
  • Survival Mode special abilities and vehicle upgrades
  • New leaderboards dialog, able to cycle through different leaderboards
  • Credits dialog
  • Military Hummer added to traffic
  • Rock spawns in all biomes
  • Multiple pages for How-To-Play, future expansion

Fixes:

  • Optimize FPS, reduce hiccups
  • Refactor the screen fade transitions
  • Main Menu multiple buttons highlighting
  • Fix traffic offroad treads for biomes
  • Only upload highscores if game version matches
  • Hitting deer and sasquatch not popping scores

