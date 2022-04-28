The awesome update for Movavi Video Editor Plus is out now!

Movavi Video Editor Plus 22.2 is all about creating a unique atmosphere in your videos. Here are the new features that will help you achieve that unique vibe:
- A pack of trendy animated overlay effects that will boost your visual in a click: enjoy Glitch, Frame, Lasers, Noise, Waves, and other overlays.
- A reverberation audio effect for creating a relaxed or mysterious sound for your videos.
- In addition to the built-in LUTs, you can now upload your custom LUTs to get the desired look for your videos.
Changed files in this update