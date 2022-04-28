 Skip to content

Movavi Video Editor Plus 2022 update for 28 April 2022

The awesome update for Movavi Video Editor Plus is out now!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Movavi Video Editor Plus 22.2 is all about creating a unique atmosphere in your videos. Here are the new features that will help you achieve that unique vibe:

  • A pack of trendy animated overlay effects that will boost your visual in a click: enjoy Glitch, Frame, Lasers, Noise, Waves, and other overlays.

  • A reverberation audio effect for creating a relaxed or mysterious sound for your videos.
  • In addition to the built-in LUTs, you can now upload your custom LUTs to get the desired look for your videos.

