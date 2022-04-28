04/28 (Thu) Update - New Venus “Nanami” arrives!

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
The following will be held from 04/28 (Thu) for a limited time only.
- New Venus “Nanami” arrives!
- “Star Outfit Gacha (Nanami)” starts!
- “Once again, Nice to Meet You (First Half)” starts!
- “Trendy Outfit Gacha” starts!
- [url=https://game.doaxvv.com/production/html/information/info_gl_0403_220428_1_0_0c256ac9dfd51f54f4427f97003c5c7aca86dd40de57254ba311747e92975727_en.html?GameView=N] “Admiration V Stone Pack,” “Nanami's Arrival Commemorative V Stone Set,”
“Nanami's Welcome Present Set,” “New Owner Support Pack (POW)” [/url] now on sale!
Click the links above to jump to their corresponding notification.
For more information, please check this week's Update Info.
Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
Changed files in this update