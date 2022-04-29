 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Sherwood Extreme update for 29 April 2022

Season 4: Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 8638569 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heroes of Sherwood,

We bring you a small update with some widely requested settings. We've been working on lots of things this year, with the help of our Discord community. Thank you for playing, we can't wait to share more of our creations soon. ❤️

New Updates

  • Set FPS cap to 30, 60, 90, or 120
  • Custom screen resolutions
  • Hide UI setting for cinematic mode
  • Bugfixes for stability

Join our Discord to complete our playtest survey, decide what we work on next, and be the first to hear about updates!

Wishlist our upcoming project, Battle Waves!

Have fun,
Gabe and Salaar
CAGE Studios 🌴

Changed files in this update

Sherwood Extreme Closed Beta Internal Depot 1340182
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.