Season 4: Patch 1

Heroes of Sherwood,
We bring you a small update with some widely requested settings. We've been working on lots of things this year, with the help of our Discord community. Thank you for playing, we can't wait to share more of our creations soon. ❤️
New Updates
- Set FPS cap to 30, 60, 90, or 120
- Custom screen resolutions
- Hide UI setting for cinematic mode
- Bugfixes for stability
Have fun,
Gabe and Salaar
CAGE Studios 🌴
