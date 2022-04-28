 Skip to content

Fictorum update for 28 April 2022

v2.2.9 is Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 8638481 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey wizards!

This is a hotfix for v2.2.8. There was an issue with it that would cause improper loading of the settings file. There is a chance that the file was corrupted in the process. As a result, we've added a couple of checks to prevent this from happening and help with recovery if it does.

If you were affected, please see this for help and if reach out to us if you need extra support.

Changed files in this update

Fictorum Content Depot 503621
  • Loading history…
