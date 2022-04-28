v2.2.9 is Now Available!

Hey wizards!
This is a hotfix for v2.2.8. There was an issue with it that would cause improper loading of the settings file. There is a chance that the file was corrupted in the process. As a result, we've added a couple of checks to prevent this from happening and help with recovery if it does.
If you were affected, please see this for help and if reach out to us if you need extra support.
- [Email](mailto:scrapingbottomgames@gmail.com)
- Discord
- Steam Community
- Fictorum subreddit
Changed files in this update