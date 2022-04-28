 Skip to content

F.I.D.O. update for 28 April 2022

Fixed progression blocking glitch

Build 8638477 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is for all 7 of the people that have played this game to be able to finish it. See title for more details.

