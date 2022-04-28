 Skip to content

CROWZ update for 28 April 2022

[Patch] Client Patch Notice

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We would like to guide you as on April 28, 06:10 (GMT+0), a Client Patch will be proceeded to fix some occurred issues.

Please be noted that on access to the game after the update, the patch will be reflected. If you are logged in, kindly restart the game and install the update for the patch contents to be reflected in the game.

■ Client Patch Notice

  • Patch Contents:
    ① Fixed an issue where some options of V-BETA gun were displayed incorrectly.
    ② Fixed an issue where after reloading in the 3rd person point of view, the H-44 pistol would not reload from time to time when aiming down sight.
    ③ Fixed an issue where some buildings in Squad Operation mode were not visible depending on the distance.

