HORROR TYCOON update for 28 April 2022

April Update 0.7.6

Build 8638135 · Last edited by Wendy

Significant changes and improvements.

---4/27/2022---

  • Finance screen takes the player to a computer terminal now inside of an office.

  • Police will only come to investigate once a wave can be manually called (1/2 of the countdown timer remaining).

  • Cars will now stop if within range of a police car.

  • Lawyer Intro can now be skipped with spacebar.

  • Fixed an issue where traffic would sometimes get backed up and stop working.

  • Fixed an issue where clicking on bones and teeth were difficult to click on.

  • Bones now fall to the ground after the body has been dissolved.

  • Fixed an issue where player could click anywhere on bloodline agreement page.

------4/13/2022------

  • New resource collecting gameplay element implemented. Collect bones and teeth from guests that die.

  • Unlock new items with Bones/Teeth collected from guests that die.

  • UI is currently undergoing a new visual style. Build Items are completed. Other menus will receive makeovers as well.

  • Backyard haunt neighborhood has been completely re-designed due to new traffic/streets.

  • Tutorial has been updated this is not the final version of the tutorial but will provide players with information regarding the HUD.

  • New sound FX added.

  • New guest death visuals added.

  • Added rodents to the world

  • General bugs and stability fixes.

