April Update 0.7.6

Significant changes and improvements.
---4/27/2022---
Finance screen takes the player to a computer terminal now inside of an office.
Police will only come to investigate once a wave can be manually called (1/2 of the countdown timer remaining).
Cars will now stop if within range of a police car.
Lawyer Intro can now be skipped with spacebar.
Fixed an issue where traffic would sometimes get backed up and stop working.
Fixed an issue where clicking on bones and teeth were difficult to click on.
Bones now fall to the ground after the body has been dissolved.
Fixed an issue where player could click anywhere on bloodline agreement page.
------4/13/2022------
New resource collecting gameplay element implemented. Collect bones and teeth from guests that die.
Unlock new items with Bones/Teeth collected from guests that die.
UI is currently undergoing a new visual style. Build Items are completed. Other menus will receive makeovers as well.
Backyard haunt neighborhood has been completely re-designed due to new traffic/streets.
Tutorial has been updated this is not the final version of the tutorial but will provide players with information regarding the HUD.
New sound FX added.
New guest death visuals added.
Added rodents to the world
General bugs and stability fixes.
