The Scorchfarer update for 28 April 2022

The Scorchfarer 1.1

Build 8638125

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.1 is now live. Here are the patch notes:

  • New "Hide UI" mode right next to the 'exit to main menu' button
  • Increased the search area of sparks by 100 pixels in every direction
  • Tooltips for the scene mode buttons
  • Fixed some typos
  • Fixed a bug related to menus
  • Made some buttons bigger and changed some text graphics for others
  • Other changes

Some of you might have experienced a double update, we apologize for that.

This will be the last patch until the second episode release (unless a major bug is reported). Thank you very much for your support.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1617580/The_Scorchfarer/

