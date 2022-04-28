The Scorchfarer 1.1

Version 1.1 is now live. Here are the patch notes:
- New "Hide UI" mode right next to the 'exit to main menu' button
- Increased the search area of sparks by 100 pixels in every direction
- Tooltips for the scene mode buttons
- Fixed some typos
- Fixed a bug related to menus
- Made some buttons bigger and changed some text graphics for others
- Other changes
Some of you might have experienced a double update, we apologize for that.
This will be the last patch until the second episode release (unless a major bug is reported). Thank you very much for your support.
Changed files in this update