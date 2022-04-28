 Skip to content

Kemono Mahjong update for 28 April 2022

1.15.03 (Minor Update)

Build 8638047

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sanma/3P mode - winning on a replacement tile now awards Rinshan ("After a Kan"... which isn't the best name for the yaku in English!).

