Sanma/3P mode - winning on a replacement tile now awards Rinshan ("After a Kan"... which isn't the best name for the yaku in English!).
Kemono Mahjong update for 28 April 2022
1.15.03 (Minor Update)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update