1.1 Update available NOW!

Hi gladiators! Finally the 1.1 update is here!

I've been working hard on this update since launch to make McSpace Colosseum an enjoyable game. Unfortunately, due to shortcomings, it's launch felt somewhat bland, with a lot of cut content. This update aims to upgrade the game to a state i'm comfortable with, and to provide a more complete experience.

I hope you enjoy the game and this update as much as possible! There will be news about future updates. Also, if bugs and problems arise, i'll try to sort them out and update the game more frequently with fixes. So you don't have to wait for the next update in order to get things working properly.

Here's the patch notes for the update, and see you in the Colosseum!

New Features

A new Character has been added: The thief. Unlock it by defeating the 2nd world boss!

A new World has been added: The Colosseum. The final stop on the gladiator’s journey, complete the special mechanic of the six available to unlock the boss fight!

A new Boss: Mercenary Blau, this fearsome foe will be ready for an epic showdown after completing the 3rd world. Finally a fitting climax!

New Relics have been added.

New Medals have been added.

New Unlockables and Challenges!

Added Steam Achievements.

Spanish translation has been added.

Balance Changes

Some relics have been rebalanced.

Some relics no longer deplete all their energy on use and can be used if they have enough energy, allowing for a better management of energy. Captain Boomerang, and Tommy Gun are some notable examples.

Adjusted relic prices in the shop.

The shop now has unlockable stands.

Mage and warriors initial stats have been adjusted.

The Mage skill range now has the same range as the normal attack (previously it had infinite range).

The Mage skill damage scaling has been reduce from 0.6 to 0.5.

The Warrior skill’s invulnerability duration has been increased 8 frames.

Other changes

Readjusted the unlocks section at colopedia to better explain how it works.

Added additional descriptions for relics explaining his effects in-game.

Added a completion percentage on the colopedia.

Revamped all gamepad menu controls and added a button legend at the bottom of the screen.

The game now remembers configuration data: language, bgm volume and sfx volume.

Bug Fixes