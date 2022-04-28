 Skip to content

Shuzzler update for 28 April 2022

Patch 3.4.0.2 - Fix Perfect Completion Sticker Out Of Position Post-Game

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch is being released to fix an error with perfect completion sticker appearing out of position in post-game (this error only showed up in games that include the Add Gems action card in the deck). Changed month category card value from 24 points to 12 points (only one word is required to earn the card). Lastly, this update includes several additions to word lists for category cards, as detailed below.

Word List Additions:

  • "falchion" added to weapon word list
  • "chemise" added to clothing word list
  • "bass", "shakuhachi", "taiko", "tsuzumi", "tsudzumi" added to instrument word list
  • "bullock", "gilt", "heifer", "steer", "yak", "zebu" added to farm animal word list

Changed files in this update

