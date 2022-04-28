 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

PongBreak update for 28 April 2022

Wrapping up UI updates for now

Share · View all patches · Build 8637604 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Level cleared updated
  • Game over updated
  • Victory updated

That will do it for this first round of UI focused updates. Unless we notice something we forgot, or there are bugs of course!

Time for some new stuff!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.