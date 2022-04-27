Holomento Hotfix Patch 0.5.02

Hello travelers!
Below are the patch notes for hotfix 0.5.02!
For more information on planned features coming in future patches, check out the Holomento Roadmap!
- Fixed a bug where bosses sometimes would not spawn
- Fixed laser SFX playing on Rat King hit on player after 1 second
- Fixed a bug where the tutorial doesn't reload after saving and exiting
- Added collision fixes to tutorial area
- Fixed a bugged spawn when leaving the desert and entering the lush valley
- Fixed background geometry in tutorial area
- Fixed skeleton placements in tutorial area
- Fixed a softlock in the Central Valley near Artimus
Changed files in this update