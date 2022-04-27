 Skip to content

Holomento update for 27 April 2022

Holomento Hotfix Patch 0.5.02

Hello travelers!

Below are the patch notes for hotfix 0.5.02!

For more information on planned features coming in future patches, check out the Holomento Roadmap!

  • Fixed a bug where bosses sometimes would not spawn
  • Fixed laser SFX playing on Rat King hit on player after 1 second
  • Fixed a bug where the tutorial doesn't reload after saving and exiting
  • Added collision fixes to tutorial area
  • Fixed a bugged spawn when leaving the desert and entering the lush valley
  • Fixed background geometry in tutorial area
  • Fixed skeleton placements in tutorial area
  • Fixed a softlock in the Central Valley near Artimus
