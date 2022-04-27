 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 27 April 2022

Minor release

View all patches · Build 8637399 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Building a home or a lockup in the bordertown now counts towards Crew/Daily bread.

  • Catfish operations now count towards Crew/Daily bread.

  • New artwork.

  • Fixed a problem with Traffic congestion.

  • Fixed a problem with Driving conditions.

  • Fixed a problem with leaving your vehicle in Parking if it was your only ride.

  • Fixed a small problem with supplying your fire team with drugs.

  • Fixed another possible way to lock yourself in the wardrobe.

  • Fixed a bug that mean that care packages weren't giving blood to vampires.

  • Fixed a bug at the clinic that required the wrong choice about facial scars in order to start healing them.

  • Fixed some more typos; thanks for the reports!

