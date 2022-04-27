-
Building a home or a lockup in the bordertown now counts towards Crew/Daily bread.
-
Catfish operations now count towards Crew/Daily bread.
-
New artwork.
-
Fixed a problem with Traffic congestion.
-
Fixed a problem with Driving conditions.
-
Fixed a problem with leaving your vehicle in Parking if it was your only ride.
-
Fixed a small problem with supplying your fire team with drugs.
-
Fixed another possible way to lock yourself in the wardrobe.
-
Fixed a bug that mean that care packages weren't giving blood to vampires.
-
Fixed a bug at the clinic that required the wrong choice about facial scars in order to start healing them.
-
Fixed some more typos; thanks for the reports!
cyberpunkdreams update for 27 April 2022
Minor release
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update