Ignis Corruption update for 27 April 2022

Update notes for v1.1.3

27 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,
Small update based on community feedback.

  • 🛠 Added required worker type in workstation tooltip.
  • 🛠 Fixed tutorial execution order of idle units and resource delivery.
  • 🛠 Adjusted the construction quests, to check if the required item has already been created.
  • 🛠 Added rule to prevent showing entries with no scores on the global leaderboard.
  • 🛠 Changed color and way to render game fog.
  • 🛠 Added fog to the tutorial.
  • 🎁 Created tutorial for using defense tower and warrior villagers.

The game will continue to receive updates with new content and fixes, so if you find any issues, feel free to report them.
Thanks.

