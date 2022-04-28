 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon update for 28 April 2022

1.1.3 Small April Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8637330 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Fixed that bashing a boss with 5 or more damage wouldn’t give you the Royal Bash feat
  • Fixed that your Knight would get damaged by the ceiling crusher if a Dynamallet explosion touched it
  • Fixed sometimes the Guidebook wouldn’t register a boss after its been defeated
  • Fixed sometimes the Guidebook wouldn’t register a complete run for a Knight
  • Fixed Knights could have their costumes swapped when updating from a version prior to 1.1.x
  • Fixed Cloaked Enchantress displayed 50 HP in cutscenes
  • Fixed Enchantress portrait disappearing right after a cutscene ends
  • Numeric HP option is now OFF by default

Changed files in this update

Pocket Dungeon Content Depot 1184761
  • Loading history…
Pocket Dungeon Mac Depot 1184762
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.