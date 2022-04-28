1.1.3 Small April Update

General
- Fixed that bashing a boss with 5 or more damage wouldn’t give you the Royal Bash feat
- Fixed that your Knight would get damaged by the ceiling crusher if a Dynamallet explosion touched it
- Fixed sometimes the Guidebook wouldn’t register a boss after its been defeated
- Fixed sometimes the Guidebook wouldn’t register a complete run for a Knight
- Fixed Knights could have their costumes swapped when updating from a version prior to 1.1.x
- Fixed Cloaked Enchantress displayed 50 HP in cutscenes
- Fixed Enchantress portrait disappearing right after a cutscene ends
- Numeric HP option is now OFF by default
