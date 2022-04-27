Presenting Time Keeper: Apprentice - the Time Keeper demo. Not just a demo but original content produced to give you a taste of the adventure that awaits in the full game. Play as Tic Toc, a small windup robot who is tasked with repairing the Cosmic Clock. Avoid hazards, flip switches, activate devices and solve mechanical puzzles. It's all in a days work for an apprentice Time Keeper, are you up to the challenge?
Time Keeper update for 27 April 2022
Demo now available
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update