Time Keeper update for 27 April 2022

Demo now available

Presenting Time Keeper: Apprentice - the Time Keeper demo. Not just a demo but original content produced to give you a taste of the adventure that awaits in the full game. Play as Tic Toc, a small windup robot who is tasked with repairing the Cosmic Clock. Avoid hazards, flip switches, activate devices and solve mechanical puzzles. It's all in a days work for an apprentice Time Keeper, are you up to the challenge?

