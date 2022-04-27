 Skip to content

LIV update for 27 April 2022

LIV v2.8.4

LIV v2.8.4

First things first - headlines!

  • First-person stabilizer gets better smoothing, a blurry background option, and in-VR preview!
  • LIV gets a mini-makeover with an updated start screen and tweaked window layout!
  • Some crashes were fixed!
  • We're testing out Quest Avatars and our OBS Plugin, more at 10.

New:

  • Updated welcome screen, with easily-accessible changelog and feedback options. Help guide the direction LIV will go!
  • We've added in that much-requested background blur to our shiny new first-person stabilizer.
  • Oh! Speaking of, we also improved the settings UI quite a bit - now with an in-VR preview of your output!
  • We've also tweaked our smoothing function, set new presets, and unlocked its framerate! Silky smooth footage for all 🤤
  • Our OBS Plugin, available on the "latest" branch, allows you to "Export" any scene or source to be used as your LIV camera, without any CPU overhead!
  • We're working hard to get Quest Avatars ready, testing in a small group now over on "latest" 👀

    Fixed:
  • We've added extra CPU & GPU usage monitors to our telemetry files, which we're hoping will give us a hand with tracking down lingering performance trouble you might be having.
  • StreamerKit would sometimes crash when disconnecting from StreamElements, just some already-cleaned up stuff complaining about being fussed over!
  • StreamerKit also would sometimes crash when SteamVR was being closed.
  • Our tutorial got to be clingy for some of you... refusing to finish the tutorial right at the last possible moment. We've had a little chat about responsibilities.
  • It didn't let us off easy though, the tutorial would crash LIV on close too. We're making progress, here!
  • The first-person stabilizer now correctly matches the gamma setting of whatever it's capturing.
  • ... sad to call this fixed but the Quest logo has been updated. 👋😭

