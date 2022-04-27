LIV v2.8.4
First things first - headlines!
- First-person stabilizer gets better smoothing, a blurry background option, and in-VR preview!
- LIV gets a mini-makeover with an updated start screen and tweaked window layout!
- Some crashes were fixed!
- We're testing out Quest Avatars and our OBS Plugin, more at 10.
New:
- Updated welcome screen, with easily-accessible changelog and feedback options. Help guide the direction LIV will go!
- We've added in that much-requested background blur to our shiny new first-person stabilizer.
- Oh! Speaking of, we also improved the settings UI quite a bit - now with an in-VR preview of your output!
- We've also tweaked our smoothing function, set new presets, and unlocked its framerate! Silky smooth footage for all 🤤
- Our OBS Plugin, available on the "latest" branch, allows you to "Export" any scene or source to be used as your LIV camera, without any CPU overhead!
- We're working hard to get Quest Avatars ready, testing in a small group now over on "latest" 👀
Fixed:
- We've added extra CPU & GPU usage monitors to our telemetry files, which we're hoping will give us a hand with tracking down lingering performance trouble you might be having.
- StreamerKit would sometimes crash when disconnecting from StreamElements, just some already-cleaned up stuff complaining about being fussed over!
- StreamerKit also would sometimes crash when SteamVR was being closed.
- Our tutorial got to be clingy for some of you... refusing to finish the tutorial right at the last possible moment. We've had a little chat about responsibilities.
- It didn't let us off easy though, the tutorial would crash LIV on close too. We're making progress, here!
- The first-person stabilizer now correctly matches the gamma setting of whatever it's capturing.
- ... sad to call this fixed but the Quest logo has been updated. 👋😭
