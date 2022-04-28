Patch Notes v0.1.2 b3000

New Features/Content & Main Changes
- Added patch notes and dev message buttons to the main menu
- Set lobby to default to 4 players
- Reintroduced skill swapping
- Added button tips for charging and perfecting a Skill shot
Balancing
- Moved the skill and relic rooms up in order for subsequent runs
Bugs
- Fixed player charge sound looping infinitely in multiplayer
- Fixed a bug where the player can get stuck in the door of boss prep room in Area 3
- Fixed networking error with Hailstone Armor
- Fixed a bug with the Area 3 boss dying from Meteor while the player is reviving
- Fixed a bug for Area 3 where players get stuck in a cutscene state
- Fixed a bug where the compendium was logging areas visited instead of areas completed
- Fixed a few issues with the Healing Room VFX and SFX
- Fixed an audio bug regarding lightning and a new save file
- Fix for syncing gold values in multiplayer
