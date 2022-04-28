 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Ember Knights update for 28 April 2022

Patch Notes v0.1.2 b3000

Share · View all patches · Build 8636846 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features/Content & Main Changes

  • Added patch notes and dev message buttons to the main menu
  • Set lobby to default to 4 players
  • Reintroduced skill swapping
  • Added button tips for charging and perfecting a Skill shot

Balancing

  • Moved the skill and relic rooms up in order for subsequent runs

Bugs

  • Fixed player charge sound looping infinitely in multiplayer
  • Fixed a bug where the player can get stuck in the door of boss prep room in Area 3
  • Fixed networking error with Hailstone Armor
  • Fixed a bug with the Area 3 boss dying from Meteor while the player is reviving
  • Fixed a bug for Area 3 where players get stuck in a cutscene state
  • Fixed a bug where the compendium was logging areas visited instead of areas completed
  • Fixed a few issues with the Healing Room VFX and SFX
  • Fixed an audio bug regarding lightning and a new save file
  • Fix for syncing gold values in multiplayer

Changed files in this update

Ember Knights - Win64 Depot 1135232
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.