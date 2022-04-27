 Skip to content

Sprocket update for 27 April 2022

V0.1182 (Unstable) - Hotfix #2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
More fixes and tweaks from your feedback to Friday's patch.

Fixes

  • Fixed text input for positions in freeform not functioning.
  • Stopped the compartment designer camera refocusing when editing the hull.
  • Selecting over a selected part now deselects the part again.
  • Fixed artillery and AT-guns not firing due to the recent cannon changes.
  • Fixed track belt ignoring roller wheels at high segment length to roller radius ratios.
  • Fixed one cause of UI getting stuck on screen when transitioning between designer and gameplay.
  • Fixed turret rings not showing in blueprint preview icon.

Changed

  • Scroll input for sliders now requires you to hold shift - stops you accidentally changing values while scrolling through the properties.
  • Cannon barrel segment limit raised from 6 to 10.
  • Cannon segment length slider limit lowered to 1m. Up to 6 is still possible through text inputs.
  • Reintroduced an improved version of track 3D editing. Grab points are more visible now.
  • Stopped "The Crossroad" ally AIs from stopping to fire.
  • Hamish

Changed depots in experimental branch

Sprocket Content Depot 1674171
