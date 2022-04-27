V0.1182 (Unstable) - Hotfix #2

More fixes and tweaks from your feedback to Friday's patch.
Fixes
- Fixed text input for positions in freeform not functioning.
- Stopped the compartment designer camera refocusing when editing the hull.
- Selecting over a selected part now deselects the part again.
- Fixed artillery and AT-guns not firing due to the recent cannon changes.
- Fixed track belt ignoring roller wheels at high segment length to roller radius ratios.
- Fixed one cause of UI getting stuck on screen when transitioning between designer and gameplay.
- Fixed turret rings not showing in blueprint preview icon.
Changed
- Scroll input for sliders now requires you to hold shift - stops you accidentally changing values while scrolling through the properties.
- Cannon barrel segment limit raised from 6 to 10.
- Cannon segment length slider limit lowered to 1m. Up to 6 is still possible through text inputs.
- Reintroduced an improved version of track 3D editing. Grab points are more visible now.
- Stopped "The Crossroad" ally AIs from stopping to fire.
- Hamish
Changed depots in experimental branch