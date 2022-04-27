Patch Version 1.21

Version: 1.21
• Bug Fix: Sometimes a Sales Emp or Mechanic quitting caused an error. The code that deals with employees quitting has been rewritten and optimized. Because of this change, the chance an employee would quit or lose points had to be adjusted (reduced).
• Bug Fix: Hire button would still be visible when entering the Employee Operations screen
• Bug Fix: When navigating the Left and right Biz buttons with a controller, home button of dealerships would auto select, causing the player to have to navigate back to the biz buttons in order to continue.
• Bug Fix: Cars were showing in Gas Stations and Car Washes when the business was closed
• Increased review chance
• Added a popup to indicate that a disaster has happened and the business will remain closed
