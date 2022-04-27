 Skip to content

>//:System.Hack update for 27 April 2022

New Build Update #2 - (Test Branch)

  • Added intro cinematic.
  • Added Haven level. The invite will arrive when your Street Cred will rise to 2+
  • Added Overwatch feature. The option to start this will appear after your Street Cred rises to 3+. This may get tweaked in the future, but I wanted the threshold low enough that players in the test branch could access it quickly.
  • Increased the amount of Street Cred earned for completing a contract.
  • Fixed a bug that removed too much XP when your Intelligence increases, if you possesses the Genius trait. If your Intelligence XP is currently a negative value, it will be increased to a minumum of 0 when it is next gained.
  • Fixed an issue with two map layouts that were causing some nodes to be inaccessible.

