New Build Update #2 - (Test Branch)
- Added intro cinematic.
- Added Haven level. The invite will arrive when your Street Cred will rise to 2+
- Added Overwatch feature. The option to start this will appear after your Street Cred rises to 3+. This may get tweaked in the future, but I wanted the threshold low enough that players in the test branch could access it quickly.
- Increased the amount of Street Cred earned for completing a contract.
- Fixed a bug that removed too much XP when your Intelligence increases, if you possesses the Genius trait. If your Intelligence XP is currently a negative value, it will be increased to a minumum of 0 when it is next gained.
- Fixed an issue with two map layouts that were causing some nodes to be inaccessible.
